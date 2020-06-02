e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Landlady booked for forcing MPSC aspirant to pay rent

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 20:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A woman was booked for charging house rent during lockdown from a state civil service aspirant living in Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Megha Ashok Bothre, 30, who is preparing to appear for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination. She lives in Navi Peth area in a room owned by Shreya Liman and pays a rent of Rs 1,700 according to a statement issued by the police.

During the first lockdown announced on March 23, the state government had directed homeowners to not collect rent from their tenants for the next three months.

In light of the state government directions, the landlady allegedly asked the complainant to pay rent. The complainant also submitted that the landlady was asking her to leave the room during lockdown citing repair work as a reason, according to the police statement.

“An offence under Section 188 was registered against one landlord for charging rent from MPSC student in violation of guideline issued by the ministry of housing, state government,” said DCP Bachchan Singh.

The complainant approached DCP Singh who directed officials of the crime branch to investigate. Subsequently, a case under Sections 188, 506(1) of Indian Penal Code, Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act and Section 2, 3, 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act was registered at Vishrambaug police station against Liman.

