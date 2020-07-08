Landslide warning in Shimla, Solan following heavy rains

cities

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:16 IST

The weather department on Wednesday issued a landslide warning for Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas following rains in most parts of Himachal Pradesh. Most parts of the state will continue to receive rain in the day, the weatherman said.

Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said there is possibility of landslides in Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas.

Solan received the highest 82 mm rain in the state from Tuesday 5:30 pm to Wednesday 8:30 am, followed by 54.3 mm in Jubbar Hatti, 48 mm in Dalhousie and 40.7 mm in Nahan.

Similarly Shimla witnessed 22 mm rain during the period, followed by Mashobra 16.8 mm, Chamba 16 mm, Mandi 15.1 mm, Kufri 14 mm, Una 10.4, Keylong 10 mm, Bilaspur 8.5 mm, Manali 5 mm, Dharamshala 2.2 mm, Palampur 2 mm and Kangra 1 mm.

The MeT centre has predicted rains in the state till July 13.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong at 11.5 degrees Celsius, he added.