e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Landslide warning in Shimla, Solan following heavy rains

Landslide warning in Shimla, Solan following heavy rains

Solan received the highest 82 mm rain in the state from Tuesday 5:30 pm to Wednesday 8:30 am, followed by 54.3 mm in Jubbar Hatti, 48 mm in Dalhousie and 40.7 mm in Nahan.

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India
The MeT centre has predicted rains in the Himachal Pradesh till July 13.
The MeT centre has predicted rains in the Himachal Pradesh till July 13.(HT photo/ Deepak Sansta)
         

The weather department on Wednesday issued a landslide warning for Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas following rains in most parts of Himachal Pradesh.  Most parts of the state will continue to receive rain in the day, the weatherman said.

Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said there is possibility of landslides in Shimla, Solan and adjoining areas.

Solan received the highest 82 mm rain in the state from Tuesday 5:30 pm to Wednesday 8:30 am, followed by 54.3 mm in Jubbar Hatti, 48 mm in Dalhousie and 40.7 mm in Nahan.

Similarly Shimla witnessed 22 mm rain during the period, followed by Mashobra 16.8 mm, Chamba 16 mm, Mandi 15.1 mm, Kufri 14 mm, Una 10.4, Keylong 10 mm, Bilaspur 8.5 mm, Manali 5 mm, Dharamshala 2.2 mm, Palampur 2 mm and Kangra 1 mm.

The MeT centre has predicted rains in the state till July 13.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong at 11.5 degrees Celsius, he added.

tags
top news
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘India on treasure hunt to find what happened in Galwan’: Chidambaram
‘India on treasure hunt to find what happened in Galwan’: Chidambaram
Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November
Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin names the most underrated all-rounder
‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin names the most underrated all-rounder
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In