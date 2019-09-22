Langar at Golden temple: Capt reneging on GST promise, says Harsimrat

cities

Chandigarh Union minister for food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday accused chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of robbing the sacred “guru ghar” by refusing to honour his commitment to pay its share in the GST on langar offered at Golden Temple.

Reacting to the mounting pendency of the amount which the government owes to the SGPC, Harsimrat said this was in a sharp contrast to the ‘responsibility and gravity which the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown by addressing every issue of the Sikhs, including reimbursing the GST on purchases made by the SGPC for langar at the Golden Temple.

She said the Centre has always released its share of the GST to the SGPC but the Amarinder government is refusing to pay its share despite repeated assurances at the highest level. The pendency has now touched ₹3.27 crore, she added.

“Amarinder claims to be a true Sikh, and yet he has no qualms about reneging on yet another promise he had made to the holy Shri Akal Takht Sahib. The Punjab government had even issued a notification agreeing to pay up on its share of the GST to the SGPC but Amarinder has been consistently refusing both to honour his commitment and implement his own government’s notification,” she said.

