Last-minute change in exam centre puts students in a fix

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:41 IST

Hundreds of private school students from Ludhiana appearing for the Class 8 board exam were in for a shock after their exam centres were changed by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) authorities at the last minute. As per authorities, after receiving requests from several schools to change centres, the board updated the centre list on the portal on Monday, a day before the exam.

The goof up sent the school heads of private schools in a tizzy as they had to rush the students to other centres for appearing in the Punjabi exam.

Over 34 Class 8 students of Gian Vidya Mandir School, Haibowal, reached Government High School (GHS), Jawaddi, at 8am on Tuesday to appear in the board exam. But the centre superintendentinformed them that GHS, Jawaddi, is not their exam centre. Gian Vidya Mandir School principal Sadhana Sharma said, “The centre superintendent told us that the roll numbers of our students were not stated in the list. On checking, the board authorities told us that the centre has been changed to Rajindra Model Senior Secondary School, Haibowal, which is 1km away from GHS, Jawaddi.”

For about 12 students of Smart Convent School, Tibba Road, the first exam centre–Flt Lf GS Rai Government High School, Hiran–was changed to Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Sekhewal. When students reached GSSS, Sekhewal, they were told that their names are not mentioned in the list sent by PSEB. Much to their hassle, after inquiring from the board, the students reached Dayal Public School, Tajpur Road, at 11am.

A teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said, “When we reached the exam centre by 11am, all students were tired due to travelling from one centre to another. But they were given an extra hour to write the exam.”

For instance, for Class 8 students of Bal Vikas Model School, Sherpur Kalan, PSEB had set up SLS government Senior Secondary School (SLSGSSS), Sherpur Kalan, Ludhiana, as the exam centre. The same was mentioned in their admit cards. But when they reached the centre at 8.30am, it was learnt that the centre was instead SLSGSSS, Sherpur Kalan, Jagraon, loacted 18km away from Bal Vikas Model School, Sherpur Kalan.

A teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Students travelled almost 25km to reach their exam centre. For their convenience, we have written to the board to change the centre to a school located near our school.”

PSEB controller of examination, Janak Raj Mehrok, said, “The mistake has been committed at the district level. We have taken note of the complaints from schools and will make the changes in the centres wherever possible.”