Life in the Times of Lockdown: ‘Beauty parlours need to opt for online medium to be in touch with clients’

Updated: May 04, 2020 22:49 IST

“Beauty parlours will probably be the last establishments that the government will allow to operate due to the coronavirus outbreak, so we are left with no option, but to stay connected with our regular clients through the online medium and share beauty tips,” said Sachita Arora Grover, a city-based beauty parlour owner.

27-year-old Sanchita, who runs a beauty parlour in Model Town, said, “As in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing is a paramount weapon, it will have a huge impact on the beauty industry in the long run.”

“I’m not expecting that beauty parlours will open in the near future even if the situation is under control. The people in the beauty industry will probably be totally out of work, so we are slowly looking towards the digital world to connect with the clients online, an option, which was never considered earlier. It isn’t economically profitable, but at least we are in touch with our customers,” said Sanchita, who, in the changed situation, keeps herself busy making beauty regime videos for her Instagram page.

“Almost, all my clients are now in touch with me on Instagram. I conduct regular polling, where I ask them what beauty regime or DIY (Do It Yourself) self-care tips they want to know about and they are interested in. I create my content on the basis of their demands,” she added.

Sanchita, who is also a lecturer in the Wellness and Beauty Wing of Government College for Girls (CGC), said, “Besides creating videos for my clients, I am also routinely giving assignments to my students.”

“I’m not sure whether teachers will receive the salary for this month or not, but I will continue with my work so that my students also continue with their studies even during the lockdown period,” she said.

Sanchita, a resident of Civil Lines, also stressed on the importance of self-care during the lockdown period.

“There are so many ingredients that are easily available in the kitchen and can be easily used for skincare. A mixture of a slice of bread, lukewarm milk, almond powder, saffron and jaggery can be used as an effective scrub for the skin. I also request people to use sunscreen lotion even if they are not going out during the lockdown period, as even at home the skin is still getting exposed to sun rays. Similarly, the women, who are worried about coarse hair on the skin in the absence of waxing should try to use razor,” Sanchita added.