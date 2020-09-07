e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Lightning kills 2 farmers in separate incidents in Palghar, 6 injured

Lightning kills 2 farmers in separate incidents in Palghar, 6 injured

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:11 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Two farmers were killed, six others were injured after being struck by lightning in two areas of Palghar district on Sunday afternoon.

One of the victims, Sagar Diwa, 17, was a resident of Ambiste village in Wada, and another, Nitesh Tumbda, 22, was a resident of Tava in Dahanu. Six tribals who suffered burns are admitted to government hospitals.

In the first case, lightning struck around 3.30pm. Tumbda was hit by it and died on the spot. Anil Bhinda, 19, who was with him, received burns and is undergoing treatment at Vedanta Hospital, said Rahul Sarang, tehsildar of Dahanu.

In the second case, Diwa succumbed on the spot after lightning struck, while five others – Sandip Diwa, 25; Ananta Wagh, 24; Ravindra Pawar, 18; Nitesh Diwa, 19; and Sunny Pawar, 18 – sustained burns. They are being treated at Khanivli Public Health Centre, said Uddhav Kadam, tehsildar of Wada.

The state revenue department has announced ₹4 lakh compensation to the victims’ families. “We will also take care of medical treatment of those injured,” said a government official.

top news
NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
NCB quizzes Rhea for 6 hours in Sushant case
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting today
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In