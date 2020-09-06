e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / LIP announces gharao of Moti Mahal

LIP announces gharao of Moti Mahal

LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains urged residents to reach Patiala in large numbers to raise their voices against the alleged corrupt practices of the government

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

: Seeking the dismissal of cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot over the alleged multi-crore SC scholarship scam and CBI inquiry into the matter, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) has announced a gherao of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s Moti Mahal in Patiala on Monday.

While the state government has imposed restrictions on large gatherings, LIP president Simarjeet Singh Bains urged residents to reach Patiala in large numbers to raise their voices against the alleged corrupt practices of the government.

Addressing a press conference at his Dugri road office on Sunday, Bains said, “We are forced to gheroa Moti Mahal in large numbers as the CM has failed to act against the minister. I had also written to interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the Union government, but no action has been taken till now. Dharamsot has been named in the inquiry conducted by additional chief secretary of his own department and no further proof is required to take action against the minister. Funds worth Rs 64 crore, meant for the welfare of SC students, have been embezzled.”

“SC students and LIP members from different districts will participate in the protest on Monday. If the government still fails to act against the minister, we will move to the roads,” he added.

Speaking on restrictions on gathering, Bains said that they have been forced to protest as the CM has failed to act against the minister. We will continue to raise our voice against the corrupt practices of the government, he added.

tags
top news
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In