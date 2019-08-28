Liquor flows freely as SOI tries to woo students ahead of PU polls

cities

On the day Panjab University announced the date for student elections on the campus and at its 11 affiliated colleges in the city, “unofficial freshers’ parties” to woo the voters also began in violation of rules.

The Student Organisation of India (SOI)’s unit of Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma (GGDSD) College, Sector 32, organised one such party on a grand scale at a high-end lounge bar in Elante Mall.

The ‘Freshers Eleganza 2k19’, as the passes issued to students called it, was organised between 12pm and 5pm, coinciding with the announcement of poll date and enforcement of model code at 4:30pm. Each pass had a printed cost of ₹300. While soft drinks and snacks were on the house, beer was available at the printed rate and other alcoholic beverages as priced by the lounge bar.

Jahanvie Saini, SOI’s presidential candidate from the college who organised the event along with other senior party office-bearers, said: “Around 600 students were present at the party. We organised it so that students from the first and sophomore year find the college homely.”

Blind eye to excise rules

This HT Correspondent along with a photo journalist, too, attended the event held at the Ministry of Bar Exchange (MOBE Elante).

Students below the age of 25 could be seen drinking alcohol in clear violation of excise rules. The legal permissible age of drinking in Chandigarh is 25 according to the Exercise and Taxation Policy 2019-2020.

However, Neeraj Kharab, owner of MOBE Elante, denied the allegation and said no alcohol was served to students below the age of 25.

RK Chaudhary, assistant excise and taxation commissioner, UT, said: “If there were violations, we would take strict action.”

The official said that depending upon the violation, the lounge bar can either be fined or its licence to serve liquor revoked. “We will initiate an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

Lyngdoh guidelines flouted

Jahanvie admitted that almost ₹2 lakh were spent on the party.

Punjabi singer Karajj Randhawa, aka Vadda Gabru, was also invited to entertain the students. There were two other singers as well. They urged the students to vote for Jahanvie.

“These singers obviously attract the youth,” said the presidential candidate. “The money spent on the party was collected by SOI volunteers. It took us three to four days to arrange a venue, which is safe and secure. We printed the passes, gave security money to the club and arranged pick-and-drop facility for girl students.”

Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, which have been issued by the Union ministry of human resource development for the conduct of student elections in India, clearly state that “maximum permitted expenditure per candidate shall be ₹5,000”.

With poll code coming into force, these guidelines become mandatory. They clearly state: “All candidates shall be prohibited from indulging or abetting all activities which are considered to be “corrupt practices”, and offences, such as bribing of voters.” In fact, each candidate has to display his or her accounts within two weeks of the declaration of results and the candidature can be nullified for excessive expenditure.

The guidelines also hold the college authorities accountable in case of any violation. “In case of acute lawlessness or the commission of a criminal offence shall be reported to the police by the university/college authorities as soon as possible, but not later than 12 hours after the alleged commission of the offence.”

Ajay Sharma, dean students’ welfare (DSW) of the college, said: “Till now, I have not been delegated any power regarding the conduct of elections. Police has not held a meeting with us and the university has not sent any notice. If an event is held outside the college premises, what can we really do?”

Sharma said such parties are held by student outfits in all colleges and the varsity. “Moreover, Lyngdoh guidelines are very limited in nature, and are in force only after the announcement of elections,” he said. “However, if there is any complaint, we will take suitable action.”

