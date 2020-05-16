Liquor scam in Sonepat took place under political patronage: MLA Kiran Chaudhary

cities

Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Chaudhary on Saturday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana and said the liquor scam in Sonepat’s Kharkhuada took place under political patronage.

Chaudhary alleged that the government had issued 23 permits to take out liquor from excise and taxation godowns from March 26 to 31 when vends were closed in the state.

“The sale of illegal liquor continued in the state after the government announced shutting down of liquor vends on March 25. It took place on behest of political and administrative patronage. The government should order an inquire to count the bottles at the godowns of the excise and taxation department,” she added.