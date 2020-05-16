e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Liquor scam in Sonepat took place under political patronage: MLA Kiran Chaudhary

Liquor scam in Sonepat took place under political patronage: MLA Kiran Chaudhary

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Chaudhary on Saturday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana and said the liquor scam in Sonepat’s Kharkhuada took place under political patronage.

Chaudhary alleged that the government had issued 23 permits to take out liquor from excise and taxation godowns from March 26 to 31 when vends were closed in the state.

“The sale of illegal liquor continued in the state after the government announced shutting down of liquor vends on March 25. It took place on behest of political and administrative patronage. The government should order an inquire to count the bottles at the godowns of the excise and taxation department,” she added.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In