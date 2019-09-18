LMA bags AIMA’s ‘Best Management Association Award’ 5th year in a row

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:36 IST

For the fifth year in a row, the AIMA has declared the Lucknow Management Association as the ‘best management association in category 2’. This category includes associations with under 2,000 members, said officials of the All India Management Association.

The award was conferred on the LMA at a ceremony organised in New Delhi on September 18.

Senior vice-president, LMA, AK Mathur, vice-president Pravin Kumar Dwivedi and secretary Dheeraj Mehrotra received the award from the union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, Babul Supriyo, and CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant.

“The LMA organises a variety of management programmes and high impact interactions on vital public policy issues. The executive committee that overseas the LMA’s programmes comprises distinguished the members from academia, the government, businesses and non-profits,” said Mathur.

The AIMA rates the performance of management associations on multiple criteria broadly categorised under two heads -- ‘building professional capability’ and ‘execution excellence’. This is done through a management consultant, which was Deloitte India, this year.

The LMA is a top rated affiliate of the AIMA -- an apex management body in the country for proliferation of the principles and practices of management. Former UP chief secretary, Anup Chandra Pandey, is the president of the LMA.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 17:34 IST