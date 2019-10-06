LMC to geo-tag roads to monitor repair work

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:47 IST

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will soon geo-tag all roads to check corruption in construction and repair works.

Every road would be given a geo tag number so that one road cannot be constructed repeatedly and contractors don’t overcharge for the roads, which they have not constructed, said officials.

The software for geo-tagging would be ready soon and the system would be implemented from the next fiscal year.

However, given the contractor-official lobby in road works, it remains to be seen whether any technology can help the LMC bring in transparency.

As per LMC’s plan, geo tagging of roads will be monitored by civic engineers along with third party auditors.

Additional municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said, “Geo tagging of roads refers to using location-specific information such as geographical coordinates to photos of roads along with various details before and after repair work is carried out.”

He added, “We are assessing whether this technology can help LMC avoid duplication of repair work before the life of the road expires and also to closely monitor construction and maintenance work. The corporation has decided to geo tag all the upcoming works and we are soon going to get software for that.”

Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “With the implementation of geo-tagging technology, the civic body will be able to find out if a road has been excavated enough, before its repairs. This would minimise chances of poor quality of road construction.” He added: “If a road is not taken up for repair, we will tag the existing one. Then, while it is being excavated, the server will again geo-tag the road depth and this is how the civic body will know about the required depth.”

“During road repairs, usually it has been observed that contractors skim public funds by digging less than the amount required amount before repairs or construction. The same stretch of road is often given out for repairs even before the life of the road expires. This misuse of funds in repairs would be checked,” said Tripathi.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 17:47 IST