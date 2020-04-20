Lockdown: Demand for health insurance plans surges in Ludhiana

cities

“Until now, I believed that health insurance plans are nuisance and one should only keep some savings for dealing with any such exigency. However, Covid-19 outbreak, where in many cases, whole family got infected and lost lives pushed me into purchasing a family health insurance plan to provide cover to my wife and 12-year-old son,” shared 42-year-old Ashwani Kumar, a cashier of a private firm based in Feroze Gandhi market.

Kumar is among the many who have taken health insurance plans following the outbreak. With the gradual rise in COVID-19 positive cases and rising death toll, people are taking essential steps to ensure safety of their family members at the times of pandemic. Along with storing sufficient grocery items at home, keeping a check on unnecessary expenses and staying at home, many are also purchasing health insurance plan to provide health cover to their family amid the lockdown.

In Ludhiana, many insurance companies have reported 25 to 30 per cent rise in sale of health policies since the lockdown.

Arjun Kumar, health planner Punjab, Religare Health Insurance, said that while earlier the insurance company had to approach the individuals with the plan benefits, people’s take on health insurance has changed dramatically since the lockdown.

“We have witnessed around 30 per cent increase in the number of clients since the lockdown. With the rising positive cases, people are concerned how they would bear the cost of the medicine expenses in case someone in their family gets infected with the virus,” told Kumar.

Kumar said primary query regarding any health plan that they receive these days is whether the insurance plan covers coronavirus or not.

“Earlier people used to enquire aspects of the insurance cover, including accident coverage, however, all the other things have become less important. People just want to get a health cover for their loved ones for coronavirus,” he said.

At the time when the health checkup of the individuals before sanctioning the health insurance plan is challenging for the insurers, the companies are providing the insurance within few hours of basic verification and digital payment on the premium.

“We ask the client to send all the details in email-id and after verifying their particulars give them a go ahead for payment. They get the plan only after a few hours of clearing all required formalities. Other than the new clients, we are also working on settling the claims of our clients undergoing treatment for coronavirus in different cities on priority basis,” he informed.

Recently, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has to decide on authorisation for cashless treatment to the network provider (hospital) within two hours from the time of receipt of authorisation request and last necessary requirement from the hospital. The move is meant to ensure that health insurance claims of all coronavirus patients are dealt with swiftly.

Individuals opting family health cover plans

Jiwan Sharma, sales manager of Star Health Insurance, informed that the majority of their new clients are opting for family health insurance plan. “Since the coronavirus spreads with the contact and whole family is potentially at risk if one person gets infected, people are largely opting for family health cover plans. Presently, the ratio of the demand of family plan against individual plan is 7:3. Moreover, the premium of family health insurance is comparatively less than the individual plan,” he informed.