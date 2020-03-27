Lockdown gameplan: Purva Barve, India’s badminton no 7

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:30 IST

Purva Barve, India’s number seven women’s badminton player is locked down at her home in Kothrud. Barve leaves no stone unturned when it comes to practice in the time of lockdown. Barve talks to Jigar Hindocha about how she has dedicated two hours a day for fitness, and spares time for meditation.

Morning session

I usually wake up around 9am, have breakfast and read the newspaper. Then I do a little stretching and help my mom to clean the house.

Afternoon session

Lunch, Netflix, nap.

Evening session

I work out for two hours. I do 10 minutes of meditation after my workout. Then I read a book before having dinner.

No excuse not to exercise

As I can’t go on the court or hit the gym I have planned a workout at home.

For warm-up I jog for 10 minutes around our bungalow. And 2,000 skips.

Three days I do agility and movement exercises to maintain my speed, while the other four days I do strength exercises to maintain muscle strength. That includes different types of squats, lunges, push ups. Then I do core stabilization and abs for 15 minutes every day because abdominal strength is very important. After the workout I stretch for 10 minutes.

Beyond the game

When I get bored, I paint or do some craft. Since everyone is home, we play cards or board games. I also play the guitar sometimes.