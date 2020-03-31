Lockdown: Helpline for the elderly in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:56 IST

The Panchkula administration has issued a helpline number - 95014-93593 - for senior citizens. Deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said the administration has also appointed incident commanders for 14 zones in the district for any assistance and in case of any violation.

“We have already issued a helpline number for elderly people and concerned officials and volunteers are reaching them out. The incident commanders have also been asked to conduct a mapping of senior citizens in their areas,” Ahuja said.

On the other hand, various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and voluntary workers have been providing essential commodities to the elderly at their residences after receiving information being shared on social media, mostly on WhatsApp groups. In many cases, the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) of different sectors are receiving messages regarding assistance which are being shared with the volunteers.

Besides NGOs like Grey Shades with helpline number 98767-81057 for Panchkula, about 40 volunteers being registered as per the government initiative are working in the district for providing medicines and food to the senior citizen at their residences. The volunteers are being divided according to area.

Raksha Ghai, a senior citizen living in Sector 15, said, “My husband and I were facing problem in getting ration as we were dependent on our maid, who is also not coming. I got the number of the NGO from a WhatsApp group and contacted them. The volunteers reached within a few minutes and arranged everything we needed.”

RC Narang, in his 80s, a resident of Sector 10, said, “My wife is bedridden and I too have knee issues. I contacted the senior citizen council, who arranged for the services.”

RP Malhotra, president of the council, said, “We are receiving several messages through WhatsApp which are being taken up with the volunteers and area commanders deputed by the administration.” He said passes for maids are being provided to those in emergency.