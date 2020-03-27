Lockdown: Home-alone elders get a helping hand

cities

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:30 IST

Pune: The lockdown period in the city has moved many to step out of their home comfort to help the elderly living alone. Various organisations, youth groups and individuals have circulated their numbers as helplines for the senior citizens living in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

They have formed groups to help the elderly get essential supplies and emergency services during the lockdown — from vegetables, groceries and medicines to giving them medical attention.

Youth – The Power to Change, a group of youngsters working in different professions, started the social service last week. Advocate Rohan Shetty, president of the group, said, “As the lockdown is going to adversely impact society, with home-alone elders being the most vulnerable, we decided to help the seniors in our neighbourhood and beyond. Our 40 volunteers staying across the city have shared their contact numbers with the elders. We bring essential commodities and medicines at the doorstep of senior citizens between 7 am and 11 am and follow all precautions needed during this Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.”

Social organisation ‘Help Your Neighbour’ has also roped in volunteers to help senior citizens in their respective areas. Vaishalli Patkar, one of the volunteers of the group, said, “It is our collective responsibility to take care of senior citizens live in our residential societies and nearby areas. We not only deliver vegetables and groceries, but also take the elderly for routine medical check-ups.”

On the individual level, Marathi actor Anand Ingale and his friend Shirish Date are helping senior citizens living in Kothrud and Karvenagar areas.

Ingale said, “We have been providing meals to 20 senior citizens in our area since March 20. Shirish and I collect meal tiffins and place it outside the homes of these elders. Pune police have supported our gesture and many residents have come forward to volunteer and help. We have circulated our contact numbers and when we get a call, we verify the demand, take all necessary safety precautions and provide the elders the essential goods.”

Help at doorstep

Rohan Shetty (Youth — The Power to Change) 9890949576

Vaishali Patkar (Help Your Neighbour) 9823235331

Shirish Date 9422000068 / 8793000068