Lockdown only in hot spots, containment zones in MMR

cities

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:31 IST

Containment zones and hot spots in the entire Thane district will be under strict lockdown till midnight of July 31, district collector Rajesh Narvekar announced on Sunday. While the Thane civic commissioner has already eased the lockdown for the rest of the city minus the hots pots, a similar decision was taken by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), where the lockdown is extended to May 31 in the 48 hot spots. Lockdown is also extended till July 31 in Bhiwandi’s 15 hot spots.

Kalyan-Dombivli has the highest number of cases in the entire district. The twin cities had 15,907 positive cases as of Sunday, compared to 15,773 in Thane. KDMC recorded 427 new cases on Sunday and six deaths, taking the toll to 246. The city now has 6,131 active cases.

The cases in Thane city, which was under lockdown since July 2, have decreased considerably, with the city recording 257 cases on Sunday, less than the daily average of 400 and 300 over the past few days. The total number of cases in Thane has now reached 15,773, while the toll reached 551, with four new deaths. A team of 50 civic officials was stationed in the market since wee hours of Sunday to ensure social distancing norms were not violated. Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “We had kept a watch on the early morning markets, from 6am to 11pm on Sunday. Many people come out for shopping in the wholesale fruit and vegetable markets. We sealed four shops for violating social distancing and evicted 75 hawkers. Crowded markets will not be tolerated even if the lockdown is eased.” “The lockdown will continue in 48 hotspots, while the rest of the city will follow all the norms mentioned under the Mission Begin Again, in which markets and shops can remain open under odd-even system between 9am and 5pm. The non-hot spot zones will be controlled by ward officers and police department in order to ensure there is no crowding or violation of social distancing,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

​In order to keep track of home-isolated asymptomatic patients, KDMC has set up a call centre through which patients are called for feedback. If urgent attention is required, the call centre connects to the health department. Around 70,000 calls have been made throughout the week.

Lockdown didn’t show any major impact in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation where the cases continued to rise. A total of 4,100 cases have been reported in Navi Mumbai during the 16-day lockdown period announced by NMMC first from July 3 to July 13 midnight and then the extension to July 19 midnight. The daily average has been 255 positive cases. On Sunday, 288 new Covid 19 cases were reported, taking the total in Navi Mumbai to 11,426 cases. Three deaths were reported on Sunday taking the toll to 343. Almost 10% of those who tested positive on Sunday are children.

Captain Partho Das, a city-based businessman, said, “Despite 16 days under lockdown, there has not been much result, as cases continue to rise.”

Bhiwandi city recorded 35 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total to 3,098. There were no deaths, while the active cases are 661. Bhiwandi has 15 hots pots in which the lockdown will continue till July 31.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), which has a strict lockdown till July 22, is yet to decide on further lockdown. The city recorded 195 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 5,626. The city has recorded 83 deaths so far and there are 2,159 active cases in the city.

The Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council (KBMC) recorded 79 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 1,913. No deaths were recorded in the city, while the deaths recorded till date stand at 29. In Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC) limits, 78 new cases were recorded, taking the total to 3,108 and toll to 118.