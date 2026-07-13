Discussion on NC’s protest invitation held in PDP core committee meet

The core committee meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday discussed the invitation of National Conference (NC) to join their protest for statehood restoration at Jantar Mantar on July 20 and left the decision to party president Mehbooba Mufti. Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

The committee met under the chairmanship of party president Mehbooba Mufti to deliberate on the prevailing political situation in Jammu & Kashmir and discuss the pressing issues confronting the people, a party statement said.

“Since there is still some time, the party leaders will most likely meet again in a few days to take the final decision. So far, it has been left to the discretion of the party president to take a decision,” a PDP leader said on condition of anonymity.

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday had sent invitations to 54 leaders, including national leaders, heads of different political parties of J&K, and some prominent citizens, inviting them to join a peaceful, democratic protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The PDP leader, however, said that it was highly unlikely for the party to join the protest. “The NC has only made it about statehood restoration and is not talking about all the other important issues like restoration of Article 370 and prisoners languishing in various jails of the country. The protest should not be a mere gimmick but a serious effort,” he said.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday, speaking on his grandmother’s death anniversary, had urged all the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to join the protest like Ladakh protested collectively for their demands. “I request all to join in the protest for statehood. This is not our fight only,” he had said.

In the meeting, it was also decided to restrict foundation day conventions to district headquarters owing to yatra restrictions.

The party spokesperson said that PDP will hold foundation day conventions of July 28 at district headquarters instead of a central convention keeping in view traffic restrictions due to Amarnath yatra.

The convention for Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam and Bandipora will be held at Srinagar and will be led by Mehbooba Mufti.

Mehbooba Mufti under ‘house arrest’ ahead of Martyrs’ Day

Mehbooba Mufti has been placed under house arrest ahead of Martyrs’ Day observance here, her daughter Iltija Mufti claimed on Sunday.“We have been placed under house arrest on the eve of Martyrs Day for reasons best know to J&K Police. This is the normalcy they claim to have established in Kashmir? Make no mistake the local government too is hand in glove using police in Sidhra to demolish homes & place opponents in detention when convenient, “ she said.

July 13 is commemorated as Martyrs’ Day in Jammu and Kashmir as a tribute to the 22 persons who were killed by the Dogra army outside Srinagar’s central jail in 1931. The LG administration had dropped the day from the list of gazetted holidays in 2020.

Earlier during the day, the Committee condemned the restrictions being imposed on observing July 13 during the meeting, describing them as deeply unfortunate and inconsistent with democratic values.

“It observed that while the entire nation rightly commemorates those who fought against autocratic and colonial rule, the people of Jammu & Kashmir are repeatedly prevented from paying homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, who laid down their lives in the struggle against autocratic governance years before similar movements gained momentum in many other parts of the country,” the spokesperson said.