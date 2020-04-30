e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Lockdown stress: DBEE offers free counselling to parents of school-going kids

Lockdown stress: DBEE offers free counselling to parents of school-going kids

DBEE deputy CEO Navdeep Singh said the counselling facility is available for the parents from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:13 IST
Harvinder Kaur
Harvinder Kaur
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises deputy CEO Navdeep Singh said interested individuals can call on 7889194960 to avail this free counselling facility.
District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises deputy CEO Navdeep Singh said interested individuals can call on 7889194960 to avail this free counselling facility.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

To help the parents who are facing issues in handling their school-going children amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) has started a free counselling facility for the parents on Tuesday.

Nidhi Singhi, counsellor (PhD in psychology) at the DBEE, said the facility is for the parents having school-going kids who used to spend about seven hours daily in an educational setup and are now stuck indoors since over a month. “It is becoming challenging for the parents to give in to their wards’ special demands throughout the day while working from home,” said Singhi, who has a nine-year-old son.

“The parents will also be provided counselling for other interpersonal and mental health problems,” Singhi added.

The counsellor said especially those parents who are teachers are experiencing high levels of stress. “These days, teachers are online throughout the day as they have to prepare educational videos, assignments and tests for the students. Further, they need to get the homework approved by the heads before sending the same to the students,” she said.

“Then these parents also handle students’ queries while doing household chores and helping their own kids with homework. All this has overburdened the parents,” Singhi added.

Gurjit Kaur, a city-based pre-school teacher, said her two daughters (aged 10 and 4) are being given more assignments during the lockdown. “I prepare assignments for my students at school and also help my daughters with their homework. Some assignments given to my daughters are tough and require my total assistance in solving them. As I got stressed with managing everything, I hired an online tutor, who is charging ₹700 per subject, for my elder daughter,” Kaur said.

Ravinder Kaur, a government schoolteacher, said, “I get calls throughout the day from students who want me to answer their queries. So, I only do the work that needs priority so that I can also help my son with his homework and do the chores,” said Kaur, who has a 13-year-old son.

DBEE deputy CEO Navdeep Singh said the counselling facility is available for the parents from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm. “We have started giving sessions on phone on various issues including handling children during the lockdown, preparing for competitive exams, self-care, time management while in quarantine and dealing with stress. Parents will also be taught thought modification techniques for improving mental health besides career counselling,” Singh said.

“Interested individuals can call on 7889194960 to avail this free counselling facility,” Singh added.

top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities