LokPATH starts tree mapping at Central Vista to gauge green impact of revamp project

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:06 IST

New Delhi

A citizens’ collective, LokPATH, organised a ‘tree mapping’ exercise at the Central Vista — the 2.5 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, which includes 44 buildings like Parliament House — on Saturday. The Union government had recently announced its ambitious plan to redevelop Central Vista and make it state-of-the-art.

Members of LokPATH said the objective was to collect “factual evidence” of the lush greenery here, which they said will be damaged if the Central government went ahead with its ambitious Rs 10,000 crore mega project.

A group of 28 architects, urban planners and nature enthusiasts gathered at India Gate to record details of over 70 jamun, amaltas, peepal and putranjiva trees that dot the lawns of the 1920s-era war memorial. They measured the girth, height, canopy size, exact location and estimated age of each tree — a list of which can later be presented to the government.

“Union minister, Hardeep Puri, has claimed that no trees will be cut in this massive project. But, we doubt that. We recently collected 3D images of the government’s proposed plans and superimposed Google Earth images of the area on it,” said Swanzal Kapoor, an architect who is part of LokPATH.

“We found that it’s impossible for them to go ahead with the demolition and construction without removing 2,000 trees at least,” she said.

“We want that if these trees are felled, we should have factual evidence that they existed. Each tree produces about 118 kilos of oxygen per year. So, if 2,000 trees are removed, that would be denying Delhi 2.36 lakh kilos of oxygen a year, the requirement of 4,000 adults,” said Vijay Dhasmana, curator of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram, who was part of Saturday’s event.

Lutyens’ Delhi — that is also known as the ‘green lungs’ of the city and consists several stretches like Ashoka Road, Janpath, KG Marg, Tilak Marg, Akbar Road, Mansingh Road, Purana Qila Road, Shahjahan Road and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road —will be covered under the proposed redevelopment project. Lutyens’ sports several variety of trees like neem, arjun, imli, pilkhan, baheda.

“My childhood was spent playing here. My mother worked with the All India Radio in the 1980s and we stayed at Asia House. These open spaces are a part of some of the fondest memories of several citizens,” said Aastha Shastri, who runs the Gurgaon Organic Farmers’ Market.

The group has divided the entire 4 square kilometer area of Central Vista into 47 zones and will keep returning for the next few Saturdays to complete the tree mapping exercise.

