Long queues at grocery shops amid curfew in Mohali

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:02 IST

MOHALI: Even as the district was under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), long queues were seen at community grocery shops on Wednesday but streets wore a deserted look.

Though the district administration ensured the supply of essential commodities such as food, milk and medicines through the neighbourhood delivery service, residents were found queuing up at shops. Hawkers and street vendors supplied milk and vegetables from 6am to 9am, while groceries and medicines were available from 8am to 11am.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said people are requested to call up their local grocery shop or chemist for delivery.

A list of shops/contact numbers for different localities is also being published on http://sasnagar.nic.in and shared on social media groups.

In Sector 69, Mohali, there was no supply of milk at the Verka booth, but long queues were witnessed at Sectors 68 and 70.

Shiv Dutta, a resident of Sector 69, said, “I went to Sector 70 to buy milk as there was no supply in our sector. Even I got the milk after a wait of 25 minutes due to long queues.”

On Tuesday evening, vehicles were only allowed to go after proper verification.

Hawkers did not deliver the newspapers in many areas of Mohali.

However, no fresh case of coronavirus was reported on Wednesday. Five people are undergoing treatment, while 317 people are under home quarantine.