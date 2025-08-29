Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lover, father, uncle get life term over Meerut man's murder in 2021

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 29, 2025 04:58 am IST

A charge sheet was filed in the matter and investigation led to the arrest of the three.

A court in Meerut on Thursday sentenced three people to life for the murder of an 18-year-old man in 2021 and fined them 10,000 each.

The man was killed on March 27, 2021, and his body was stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pond.(Representational Photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The man was killed on March 27, 2021, and his body was stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pond.(Representational Photo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man's purported lover was among the three convicted.

Abhishek was killed on March 27, 2021, and his body was stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pond.

Abhishek was in a relationship with Aditi, and had gone to her house on the night of March 27 night but did not return.

His family found his body near a pond the next morning.

Rajkumar, Abhishek's father approached police and filed a complaint against Aditi, her father Anuj Kumar, and uncle Omkar Singh.

A charge sheet was filed in the matter and investigation led to the arrest of the three.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-12 Rajmangal Singh Yadav convicted all Anuj, Omkar and Aditi, all residents of areas under Ataura and Mawana police station area.

Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
News / Cities / Lover, father, uncle get life term over Meerut man's murder in 2021
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On