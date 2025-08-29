Lover, father, uncle get life term over Meerut man's murder in 2021
A charge sheet was filed in the matter and investigation led to the arrest of the three.
A court in Meerut on Thursday sentenced three people to life for the murder of an 18-year-old man in 2021 and fined them ₹10,000 each.
The man's purported lover was among the three convicted.
Abhishek was killed on March 27, 2021, and his body was stuffed in a sack and dumped in a pond.
Abhishek was in a relationship with Aditi, and had gone to her house on the night of March 27 night but did not return.
His family found his body near a pond the next morning.
Rajkumar, Abhishek's father approached police and filed a complaint against Aditi, her father Anuj Kumar, and uncle Omkar Singh.
Additional District and Sessions Judge-12 Rajmangal Singh Yadav convicted all Anuj, Omkar and Aditi, all residents of areas under Ataura and Mawana police station area.