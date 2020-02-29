e-paper
Low-intensity quake in Chamba for third day, no casualty

Low-intensity quake in Chamba for third day, no casualty

The epicentre was at a depth of 10km on the Himachal-Jammu and Kashmir border

HT Correspondent
SHIMLA: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude rattled the Chamba region at 4.41am on Saturday, official sources said here.

No casualty or loss to property was reported.

The epicentre was located at a depth of 10km on the Himachal-Jammu and Kashmir border at 32.9 degrees North and 76.2 degrees.

The region has been recording tremors of similar intensity over the past three days.

