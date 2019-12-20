Low wind speed, dip in temperature affect Delhi’s air quality, flight operations hit

delhi

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 08:36 IST

Low wind speed and the dipping temperature continued to deteriorate Delhi’s air quality on Friday, with the AQI slipping to the ‘severe’ zone in the morning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at 7.30am was 424, in the danger zone. On Thursday, the overall AQI of Delhi was 362, in the ‘very poor’ category.

Scientists at India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the wind speed and lowered temperature had made the air heavy, which was the perfect condition to trap pollutants.

Flight operations were also affected at Delhi airport on Friday morning due to bad weather, reported news agency ANI. While take-offs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations, ANI said.

Hundreds of flyers were stranded at Delhi’s international airport on Thursday morning as dense fog disrupted incoming and departing flights for more than four hours.

On Thursday, Delhi’s minimum temperature touched 5.7 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 15 degree Celsius, seven notches below normal, the IMD said.

The entire north India is in the grip of cold wave. Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry and overcast conditions with Keylong at minus 12 degrees Celsius recording the lowest temperature in the sate.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal till December 21.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa of Kinnaur district was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Manali was 1 degree Celsius, followed by Kufri which recorded 2.4 degree Celsius.

Shimla and Dalhousie recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius each.

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in Rajasthan with Vanasthali in Tonk recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Drass was the coldest recorded place in Ladakh with a low of minus 14.4 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley with a minimum of 7.2 degrees Celsius despite marking an increase of over four degrees.