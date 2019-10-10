LU ₹10 mn fraud: Teachers’ assn protests, demands CBI inquiry

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:44 IST

Members of the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) on Thursday staged a protest against the LU administration for the incidents of siphoning off money from the varsity’s bank account and mismanagement of funds. They demanded a CBI probe into the entire matter.

“Over ₹10 million were fraudulently withdrawn from the account of Lucknow University using cloned cheques in 11 transactions over a year, but the administration failed to detect and prevent this fraud. This money belongs to the students of the university and it must be returned to them,” said LUTA president, Neeraj Jain. “The university must suspend the account officer and lodge an FIR against the bank else the role of senior members of administration will also be suspected in this fraud,” he added.

While LUTA members staged protest near the Saraswati temple of the varsity’s gate, a group of students also sat outside the gate in support of them. The group outside was led by Ashish Mishra, a former student, who was also expelled from the LU.

The said money was withdrawn from the varsity’s bank account between April 11, 2019 and May 1, 2018. The transaction was done using cloned cheques and money was deposited in shell firms located in Delhi, UP and Bihar.

According to police officials, the matter is being investigated by Lucknow police. The investigators have detained some people from Delhi and Bihar regarding the matter who are being interrogated about the money. The involvement of varsity and bank officials is also suspected.

The LU has also formed a three-member team to look into the matter and ensure that such frauds do not occur in future. The LUTA members, however, refused to recognise the committee and demanded that a meeting of working committee be called to discuss the matter.

The members also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and a special audit of the varsity’s funds.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 22:44 IST