e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

LU ₹10 mn fraud: Teachers’ assn protests, demands CBI inquiry

  Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Members of the Lucknow University Teachers’ Association (LUTA) on Thursday staged a protest against the LU administration for the incidents of siphoning off money from the varsity’s bank account and mismanagement of funds. They demanded a CBI probe into the entire matter.

“Over ₹10 million were fraudulently withdrawn from the account of Lucknow University using cloned cheques in 11 transactions over a year, but the administration failed to detect and prevent this fraud. This money belongs to the students of the university and it must be returned to them,” said LUTA president, Neeraj Jain. “The university must suspend the account officer and lodge an FIR against the bank else the role of senior members of administration will also be suspected in this fraud,” he added.

While LUTA members staged protest near the Saraswati temple of the varsity’s gate, a group of students also sat outside the gate in support of them. The group outside was led by Ashish Mishra, a former student, who was also expelled from the LU.

The said money was withdrawn from the varsity’s bank account between April 11, 2019 and May 1, 2018. The transaction was done using cloned cheques and money was deposited in shell firms located in Delhi, UP and Bihar.

According to police officials, the matter is being investigated by Lucknow police. The investigators have detained some people from Delhi and Bihar regarding the matter who are being interrogated about the money. The involvement of varsity and bank officials is also suspected.

The LU has also formed a three-member team to look into the matter and ensure that such frauds do not occur in future. The LUTA members, however, refused to recognise the committee and demanded that a meeting of working committee be called to discuss the matter.

The members also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and a special audit of the varsity’s funds.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 22:44 IST

top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News