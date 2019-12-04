e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

LU hostels need care and attention!

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow The Lucknow University administration on Wednesday began the process to improve the condition of hostels on the campus, a day after vice-chancellor SK Shukla conducted a surprise inspection at Mahmoodabad Boy’s Hostel and found outsiders living in two rooms.

The university has 17 hostels, of which seven are for female students. And most of these are in a dilapidated state, said students.

“Officials have been asked to submit details about the existing condition of hostels. I also inspected a few hostels. A blueprint will be prepared to improve amenities at these places,” said Poonam Tandon, who was recently appointed dean, student welfare (DSW).

“Our rooms have old furniture, tiles are broken and many faucets don’t work,” complained a student of Mahmoodabad Hostel, where the V-C conducted a surprise inspection on Tuesday night.

In the past few days, students had approached Tandon with regard to the food provided in the hostel mess and caution money issues. The caution money (₹5000-8000) is deposited by students who are allotted hostels.

“The caution money of students has not been released in the last two years due to trivial problems. Refund of caution money will be my first priority. We are going to introduce a simpler system vis-a-vis caution money,” said the dean.

The LU administration also plans to increase the capacity of hostels to accommodate more students.

“Currently, many rooms in hostels are not occupied. The reasons for this are being looked into to improve occupancy,” informed the dean.

The new hostel provost and dean have also decided to strictly regulate the quality of food provided in the central mess of the university.

DEAN SEEKS DETAILS

*The university has 17 hostels, of which seven are for female students. And most of these are in a dilapidated state, said students.

*“Officials have been asked to submit details about the existing condition of hostels. I also inspected a few hostels. A blueprint will be prepared to improve amenities at these places,” said Poonam Tandon, who was recently appointed dean, student welfare (DSW).

top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities