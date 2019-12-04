LU hostels need care and attention!

cities

Dec 04, 2019

Lucknow The Lucknow University administration on Wednesday began the process to improve the condition of hostels on the campus, a day after vice-chancellor SK Shukla conducted a surprise inspection at Mahmoodabad Boy’s Hostel and found outsiders living in two rooms.

The university has 17 hostels, of which seven are for female students. And most of these are in a dilapidated state, said students.

“Officials have been asked to submit details about the existing condition of hostels. I also inspected a few hostels. A blueprint will be prepared to improve amenities at these places,” said Poonam Tandon, who was recently appointed dean, student welfare (DSW).

“Our rooms have old furniture, tiles are broken and many faucets don’t work,” complained a student of Mahmoodabad Hostel, where the V-C conducted a surprise inspection on Tuesday night.

In the past few days, students had approached Tandon with regard to the food provided in the hostel mess and caution money issues. The caution money (₹5000-8000) is deposited by students who are allotted hostels.

“The caution money of students has not been released in the last two years due to trivial problems. Refund of caution money will be my first priority. We are going to introduce a simpler system vis-a-vis caution money,” said the dean.

The LU administration also plans to increase the capacity of hostels to accommodate more students.

“Currently, many rooms in hostels are not occupied. The reasons for this are being looked into to improve occupancy,” informed the dean.

The new hostel provost and dean have also decided to strictly regulate the quality of food provided in the central mess of the university.

