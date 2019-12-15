LU PAPER LEAK Now, VC blames law profs for the scandal

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 21:06 IST

LUCKNOW: A day after Lucknow University law department professors blamed vice-chancellor (VC) SK Shukla for the law department paper leak scandal, Shukla on Sunday accused the professors of leaking the question papers to publishers of ‘guess papers’.

“I matched the questions that appeared in the law examination paper and those given in the ‘guess papers’ before the dean of law department CP Singh. To my surprise almost all the questions matched,” said Shukla.

“This proves that the professors of law department leaked the question paper to the publishers of ‘guess papers’ or they prepared the question paper on the basis of the ‘guess paper’,” he added.

The allegation came after law professors held a press conference on Saturday and claimed that Shukla introduced Richa Mishra -- the student in the centre of the controversy -- and asked them to ‘help’ her.

Richa Mishra, who is enrolled in the third semester course of LLB three-year programme of the university, called two law department professors and inquired about the probable questions. Audio recording of these conversations were leaked and resulted in surfacing of the controversy. Hours after this matter came to light on Wednesday, the VC suspended two professors of the law department and an FIR was lodged regarding the matter by the varsity administration.

The law professors, on other hand, said the VC’s allegations were baseless, “The VC compared the question paper with ‘guess paper’ that has questions of the last 10 years. The possibility of an examination question matching with ‘guess paper’ questions of the last 10 years is high, not just in law but for any subject,” CP Singh said.

Singh further questioned the suspension of two professors. “The VC suspended two professors but the law department has not received any suspension letter till date,” Singh said.

STF TO QUIZ ACCUSED

Special Task Force officials, who are investigating the case, will quiz Richa Mishra and Ashok Sonkar, assistant professor of law department. Both have been named in the FIR of the case.

The FIR was lodged at Hasanganj police station but was shifted to STF on the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The STF officials have summoned both the accused for questioning. Their voice samples will also be taken to match with the leaked audio recordings.

The investigators have also seized documents from the university regarding the paper leak. On Saturday, STF officials had quizzed the vice-chancellor in the case.