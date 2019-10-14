LU to not award four medals at convocation after court stay

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:37 IST

Lucknow The Lucknow University will not be able to distribute four medals at its 64th convocation to be held on Tuesday. The court stayed the distribution of these medals after a student Priya Tandon challenged it.

As an interim measure, the court has directed the university authorities to not award the four disputed gold medals in the following categories: B Girwar Lal Vershney Gold Medal, Kailash Nath Bhargava Gold Medal, Lala Shanker Sahai Har Sahai Gold Medal and Mr and Mrs NN Vidyarthi Gold Medal in the commerce faculty at the convocation to be held on Tuesday.

“Now, instead of 196 medals, 192 will be distributed. Those four medals will not be given till the court issues its final verdict. The same shall be subject to the final outcome of the writ petition,” said an LU official. Priya had earlier written to vice chancellor SP Singh and chancellor, governor Anandiben Patel.

In all, 40,000 degrees will be conferred at the convocation. Dr Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, Niti Aayog, Government of India will be the chief guest while governor Anandiben Patel will preside over the function. Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will be the guest of honour. The university will confer Honaris Causa on ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal, an alumnus of the university who was a part of Mission Chandrayaan.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:37 IST