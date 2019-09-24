Lucknow admn identifies three places for idol immersion

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:46 IST

Durga Puja samitis have been given the nod to carry out idol immersion at three places – Jhulelal Park, Lakshman Mela Park and in the area opposite the Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir, said district administration officials.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and other departments are making arrangements at these three places to facilitate devotees, they said.

“The samitis have been given permission to carry out idol immersion at the three places, which are being prepared for the purpose,” said Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, additional district magistrate (trans- Gomti).

The proposal regarding the same had been submitted by the samitis a couple of days back, he said.

“The LMC is digging ponds measuring 30x18 ft, 20x15 ft, 50x20 ft and 30x20 feet to facilitate idol immersion,” he added. Other arrangements, including barricading, fencing etc are being made at the identified places.

The district magistrate had issued directions that idol immersion would only be carried out in dedicated pits on the banks of river Gomti. He had also launched a single-window clearance system to ease clearance procedures for the Puja samitis.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019