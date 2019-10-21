Lucknow air quality ‘very poor’ even before Diwali

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:28 IST

LUCKNOW: The days of bad air quality have arrived in Lucknow, and they are going to stay the same for a while, say experts.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lucknow was recorded as 329 in Talkatora, which is considered ‘very poor.’

The air quality in Gomtinagar was 312, in Lalbagh 273 and 255 in Aliganj.

Senior meteorologist Devesh Singh said, “The poor air quality in Lucknow and some other part of west Uttar Pradesh has been caused primarily by a dip in temperature and absence of air movement. In the coming days, the air quality will remain bad because temperatures will dip further.”

While the temperature is expected to go down further, there is no possibility of rain till the end of this month, he said and added that rain settles particulate matter in the air, thus improving its quality.

“There is a very little possibility of rain this month in Lucknow and central Uttar Pradesh,” confirmed director of UP met department JP Gupta.

With no rain and upcoming Diwali, when people burst crackers in large numbers, the AQI is expected to reach a severe level. “In the coming days a large amount of smoke will be mixed in the air that will worsen its quality. In the absence of rain the AQI can even cross the 400 mark and become severe,” Devesh Singh said.

“The smoke of stubble burning in some parts of west UP will also play a role in depleting the AQI,” he added.

AQI of over 400 can harm the health of people, especially those suffering from breathing disorder.

Beside Lucknow, west UP cities also recorded a high AQI. In Meerut the AQI on Monday was 317 while in Ghaziabad it was 315.

Considering the depleting air quality, the state Pollution Control Board has increased its vigil to prevent excessive air pollution in industrial areas and open waste burning.

Regional officer (RO), Lucknow, of Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) Ram Karan said, “We are monitoring smoke discharge in industrial areas and have asked the districts’ administration to ensure that no open burning of waste takes place in the districts.”

BOX

AQI of Lucknow

Place Oct 21 Oct 20

Talkatora 329 322

Lalbagh 273 319

Gomtinagar 312 276

Aliganj 255 198

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 23:28 IST