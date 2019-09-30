Lucknow Cantt: 15 candidates in the fray

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 21:57 IST

LUCKNOW: Thirteen candidates from BJP, SP, BSP and Congress filed their nominations for the October 21 by-poll of Lucknow Cantonment seat here on Monday, the last day of filing nominations.

In all, 15 candidates from different parties filed their nominations for the seat.

Those who filed their papers on Monday included Suresh Chandra Tiwari (BJP), Arun Diwedi (BSP), Dilpreet Singh (Congress) and Major Ashish Chaturvedi (SP).

Tiwari, who was the first to file his nomination, marched from the party office to the district magistrate’s office, along with party leaders, for filing his papers.

Tiwari was accompanied by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and other senior BJP leaders.

The seat fell vacant after Rita Joshi, the sitting MLA from Lucknow Cantonment seat, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Prayagraj in 2019. Joshi had won the seat in 2017 UP assembly polls.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 21:57 IST