Lucknow girl speaks at convention for climate change

  Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 23-year-old Lucknow girl, addressing the 25th conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (PRECOP) held in San Jose (capital of Costa Rica) on Wednesday, asked world leaders to increase their participation to prevent and reduce climate change.

“Climate catastrophe doesn’t realise borders but climate action does, which is why importance of spaces that facilitate consensus, dialogue and understanding is undeniable. For many developing countries, it is often the only space they have to make their voices heard and concerns known,” Yugratna Srivastav, a native of Lucknow who has been associated with United Nations, said about the PRECOP function.

Two parallel events were held at the PRECOP event. The group discussed gender action plan and held a high level conference for nature-based solutions. The two-day function began on October 8. The conference was development based on the concept of ‘all of a government’ and ‘all of a society’ approaches to accelerate climate action.

Srivastav, an engineer by profession, has been involved with UN work for over a decade now. She also attended the UN general assembly held in September.

She has also addressed global leaders in the United Nations and other platforms in the past.

Yugratna’s father Alok Srivastav, a government official, said, “We are very proud that our daughter is involved in with United Nations and its efforts to bring in a positive change in the world.”

Yugratna’s involvement with the efforts, however, leaves her with very little time for the family. “She just came for a few hours on October 3 to meet her mother and returned for the event in Costa Rica. But we are hopeful that that she will be there with us during the coming festive season,” said her father.

India News