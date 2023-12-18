1 patient killed, 2 injured as fire breaks out at Lucknow hospital

One patient died and two others were reportedly injured when a fire broke out on the first floor of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow on Monday. The first floor houses the operation theatre and post operation care ward. According to people familiar with the matter, the fire broke out when surgery was supposed to start. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the fire department and other officials concerned to reach the spot and provide help to the injured. (Representative Image)

Director SGPGIMS, professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “The incident of fire was reported around 12.15 noon , around six fire tenders arrived and now the fire is under control. All the patients were shifted from the OT and post operation ward to safer places.”

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the minister of health and medical education, confirmed the death of a patient. He said, “The fire incident is very unfortunate in the premier medical institute, we will probe the reasons of fire, and those responsible for the incident of fire would not be spared. Tough action would be taken against the people responsible for the incident. I have directed principal secretary, health and medical education, Parthsarthi Sen Sharma, to visit SGPGIMS and prepare a report.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the fire department and other officials concerned to reach the spot and provide help to the injured. The chief minister wished for a fast recovery of the patients.