10 missing as boat capsizes in Ghaghara river near UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

At least 10 people went missing after a boat capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday. "10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot. Divers are searching for missing persons," said a local police official who witnessed the incident.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite the process with the help of the disaster management team, rescue and relief work.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has also directed the district administration officials to immediately reach the spot and conduct rescue and relief operations, a statement from the chief minister's office read.

The police are yet to ascertain if there are any casualties in the incident as the relief work is underway. Further details are awaited.

