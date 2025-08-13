100 or more traffic challans in Lucknow against five bikers

Five of the top 10 repeat traffic offenders in the city have been issued at least 100 challans for violations, as per the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) in place here. The 10th worst offender has violated traffic rules at least 85 times. (File)

“ITMS data show that some individuals have accumulated an alarming number of e-challans. In some cases, individuals have crossed 100 violations just this year alone,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-Traffic Kamlesh Dixit told HT.

As per the data, the most frequent offender has been issued 127 challans. All offenders in the list were driving two-wheelers when they were fined.

The violations included jumping signals, overspeeding, riding without helmets, entering no-entry zones, and lane indiscipline. “These violations show that for some, penalties are not acting as a deterrent. We are actively considering stricter actions,” added the DCP traffic.

According to sources in the traffic department, it is exploring measures such as suspending driving licences, seizing vehicles with multiple unpaid challans, and conducting special drives targeting high-risk zones. Additionally, public awareness campaigns are being planned to educate people about the risks of reckless driving.

Top 10 offenders

Rider 1 – 127 challansRider 2 – 117 challansRider 3 – 110 challansRider 4 – 101 challansRider 5 – 100 challansRider 6 – 97 challansRider 7 – 94 challansRider 8 – 92 challansRider 9 – 88 challansRider 10 – 85 challans