10K new posts to be created in UP’s medical universities, colleges

LUCKNOW The UP cabinet on Tuesday gave a nod to implement recommendations of an expert committee, which would lead to creation of 10,000 teaching and non-teaching posts for smooth running of graduate, post-graduate and super specialty courses in the state’s medical universities, colleges and institutes.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the cabinet that approved the new norms to ensure bare minimum human resources in the medical institutions, in accordance with the standards set by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the National Medical Commission (NMC).

State finance minister Suresh Khanna said the decision to implement the new norms would lead to creation of 10,000 additional posts and it would incur an additional expenditure of ₹921.65 crore per annum.

At present, 60% of the sanctioned posts are filled up in these institutions. So, creation of new posts will not lead to additional financial burden immediately and arrangements for the same would be made in a phased manner, stated a press release.

A committee of experts headed by director-general (medical education and training) had made recommendations for medical institutions running under the control of state’s medical education department. These include SGPGI, Lucknow; RMLIMS, Lucknow; KGMU, Lucknow; Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute and Hospital, Lucknow; UP Medical University, Saifai, Etawah and Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

New norms have been devised keeping in view the number of seats in any course and the number of beds in hospitals. The new posts will be created in accordance with new guidelines following approval of chief minister.

NORMS FOR TEACHERS’ AWARDS

The cabinet approved a proposal for amending guidelines for selection of candidates for State Teachers Award and Chief Minister’s Teacher Award. There are norms for State Teachers Award for proper management/running of schools and all round development of teachers.

The existing norms are subjective and the amendment has been made to make them objective. As per the amended policy, out of 18 awards, there will be two in the category of principal and headmaster while there will be 14 awards for teachers in different subjects.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna said the new norms would be applicable in the awards of this year, so no award functions would be held on September 5. He said the programmes for Teachers’ Day celebrations would, however, be organised and dates for the award would be announced later.

AUTOMATED TESTING STATIONS

The state cabinet also approved a proposal for setting up automated testing stations on PPP model for ensuring technical health of vehicles. Finance minister Suresh Khanna said setting up of testing stations would lead to investment of ₹500 crore and creation of 1,500 jobs.

Section 56(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 provides for authorised testing stations. The Union government had notified rules for recognition, regulation and control of automated testing stations w. e. f. September 25, 2021. While automated testing stations are in operation in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra, one ATS would be set in every district. No applicant would be allotted more than two stations, including the one in operation now.