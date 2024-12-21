120TH FOUNDATION DAY OF KGMU: Women get lion’s share of medals

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday presented medals and awards to 66 meritorious students on the 120th Foundation Day of King George’s Medical University. Anubhuti Srivastav, 22, from Uttarakhand, secured five gold medals at the felicitation ceremony on the 120th Foundation Day of King George’s Medical University. (Sourced)

Vice chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand announced that a major chunk of the medals and awards were received by women. Fifty-three of the 66 awardees were women, she added.

A total of 119 medals -- gold, silver and bronze -- were awarded at the programme to students from batches of 2019 to 2023.

Of the 63 gold medals, 34 were for MBBS students and 29 for BDS students. Forty-four silver medals were also given -- 19 to MBBS and 25 to BDS students. There were 12 bronze medals -- six each received by MBBS and BDS students. Four book prizes and four cash prizes were also presented.

The medal winners got the opportunity to meet and have a picture clicked with the chief minister. Senior staff members were also felicitated at this event for their long years of service at the hospital and to the patients.

WINNER OF FIVE GOLD MEDALS ON CLOUD NINE

Anubhuti Srivastav, 22, from Uttarakhand, has secured five gold medals at the felicitation ceremony. Currently in her fourth year, she aspires to pursue her post-graduation in paediatrics after completing her studies.

“We were ready and prepared for hours ahead of the felicitation ceremony, when we found out that we would be getting our awards from the CM,” she said. “It was a truly overwhelming experience.” She will complete her internship from KGMU as well.

FOUR GOLD, TWO SILVER MEDALS IN HER KITTY

Anusha Agarwal, 24, a second generation medicine hailing from Bareilly, took her final exam earlier this year. She is doing her internship at KGMU. Anusha has secured four gold medals and two silver medals. “One of the highlights was definitely receiving the award from the honourable CM. The other joy of this day was seeing my parents be so proud of me. My father is a doctor, so studying medicine was like a rite of passage,” she said.