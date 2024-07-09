121 school vehicles challaned, seized on day 2 of fitness drive in Lucknow

The fitness drive for school vehicles, ordered by the transport minister for all Uttar Pradesh districts, is being implemented by officers from the regional transport office (RTO) and the traffic police. On the first day alone, officials from both bodies collectively seized and challaned hundreds of vehicles, and the drive will continue until July 22. For Representation Only (AFP File)

On the second day, the RTO seized 9 school vehicles and challaned 31 more in their survey of 118 school vehicles, RTO enforcement officer Sandeep Pankaj informed. The traffic police on Tuesday issued 78 challans in total, out of the 221 vehicles checked. A total of 109 vehicles were seized or challaned, compared to the previous day’s 48. Apart from this, three vehicles were banned by traffic police for fitness.

The RTO also stated that the district school inspector and basic education officers have been requested to direct the schools by issuing letters. Pankaj said, “Expired vehicles that are past their fitness age of 15 years have been banned and taken off the streets. Vehicles with maintenance and technical issues have been fined and given 2-3 days to repair the damages.”

“The district has been divided into four zones, with zone-wise nodal officers appointed. The nodal officer has been directed to personally visit all the schools and take enforcement action by physically checking all the vehicles,” he added.

The traffic police, besides carrying out the campaign on the streets, have also been conducting awareness programmes at schools, interacting with students, staff, and teachers. Additionally, bus drivers and conductors employed by the school were educated on better vehicle maintenance, keeping first aid kits, fire extinguishers, and other safety tips.

“All parents are requested not to give motor vehicles to their children below 18 years of age and to cooperate with traffic police for smooth and easy operation of Lucknow city’s traffic system,” said a press note from the traffic police. Thousands of children and parents have already been sensitized through awareness drives carried out by the traffic police in the past two days—2,507 children and 1,703 parents have been informed about appropriate vehicle rules and safety at schools.