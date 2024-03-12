12th Integrated Rating of discoms: NPCL excels; two govt discoms show improvement

Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) secured the highest A+ rating in the 12th Annual Integrated Rating & Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities by the ministry of power for the Financial Year 2022-23, while two government-owned discoms also showed improvement in their ratings. For Representation Only (HT File)

Among the total of 53 state and private discoms rated, only 12 have achieved the highest A+ rating.

“We are immensely proud of this remarkable achievement, which underscores NPCL’s unwavering dedication to providing best-in-class services to our consumers in Greater Noida,” remarked Manoj Jha, spokesperson for NPCL.

The rating, which reflects financial status, timely payments to production companies, billing efficiency, revenue collection efficiency, distribution losses, subsidies, government dues and other parameters, is crucial for the public.

Among the government discoms in UP, Meerut discom has upgraded from B- rating to B, and Kesco has upgraded from C- rating to B-, compared to the 11th Integrated Rating. Meanwhile, Agra and Varanasi discoms maintain their previous C- rating from the 11th Integrated Rating.

Jitendra Singh Gurjar, secretary of the Abhiyanta Sangh, credited the improvements in government electricity companies to the guidance of the chief minister and the energy minister.

“Several crucial plans and schemes are being successfully implemented at the grassroots level, including all services being available online, extensive improvements in metering arrangements, stringent measures against electricity theft, successful revenue collection campaigns, and portals for prompt complaint resolution,” he claimed.