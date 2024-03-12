 12th Integrated Rating of discoms: NPCL excels; two govt discoms show improvement - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / 12th Integrated Rating of discoms: NPCL excels; two govt discoms show improvement

12th Integrated Rating of discoms: NPCL excels; two govt discoms show improvement

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2024 09:56 PM IST

Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) achieved the highest A+ rating in the 12th Annual Integrated Rating & Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities for FY 2022-23.

Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) secured the highest A+ rating in the 12th Annual Integrated Rating & Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities by the ministry of power for the Financial Year 2022-23, while two government-owned discoms also showed improvement in their ratings.

For Representation Only (HT File)
For Representation Only (HT File)

Among the total of 53 state and private discoms rated, only 12 have achieved the highest A+ rating.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We are immensely proud of this remarkable achievement, which underscores NPCL’s unwavering dedication to providing best-in-class services to our consumers in Greater Noida,” remarked Manoj Jha, spokesperson for NPCL.

The rating, which reflects financial status, timely payments to production companies, billing efficiency, revenue collection efficiency, distribution losses, subsidies, government dues and other parameters, is crucial for the public.

Among the government discoms in UP, Meerut discom has upgraded from B- rating to B, and Kesco has upgraded from C- rating to B-, compared to the 11th Integrated Rating. Meanwhile, Agra and Varanasi discoms maintain their previous C- rating from the 11th Integrated Rating.

Jitendra Singh Gurjar, secretary of the Abhiyanta Sangh, credited the improvements in government electricity companies to the guidance of the chief minister and the energy minister.

“Several crucial plans and schemes are being successfully implemented at the grassroots level, including all services being available online, extensive improvements in metering arrangements, stringent measures against electricity theft, successful revenue collection campaigns, and portals for prompt complaint resolution,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On