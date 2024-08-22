13 lakh UP govt employees risk salary freeze as August 31 deadline for asset disclosure looms: Report

More than 13 lakh government employees in Uttar Pradesh face the risk of losing their salaries if they fail to comply with an order from the Yogi Adityanath administration to declare their movable and immovable assets by August 31, reported NDTV. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT FILE)

The order, which was initially issued in August last year, mandates that employees submit their asset details on the government's Manav Sampada portal (human resources management system).

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has made it clear that only those who submit their asset details by the deadline will receive their salaries, according to the report.

The directive applies to all categories of officers and employees, and failure to comply will result in ineligibility for promotions, in addition to the salary freeze.

Despite multiple extensions of the initial December 31 deadline—first to June 30, then to July 31—only 26% of the state’s 1.78 million employees have complied with the directive. This leaves more than 1.3 million employees at risk of not receiving their August salaries.

In August 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government directed heads of all state departments to upload and verify data of all government officers/employees on Manav Sampada portal for merit-based online transfer of government personnel after it revoked the transfer orders of over 70 regional forest officers and ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the transfer.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said the state government plans to provide 2,00,000 government jobs over the next two years, according to an official statement.

"Starting Friday, the recruitment process for over 60,000 police positions will begin across the state," Adityanath said.

He urged local youths to actively participate in the upcoming job openings, asserting that no one would question their capabilities.

He also warned that "any attempt to jeopardize the future of the youth would result in severe consequences", including imprisonment and confiscation of assets.