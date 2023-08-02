Upload data of all govt staff on Manav Sampada Portal, UP govt tells dept heads

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has directed heads of all state departments to upload and verify data of all government officers/employees on Manav Sampada Portal (human resources management system) for merit-based online transfer of government personnel. The state government had recently revoked the transfer orders of over 70 regional forest officers and ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the transfer. (Pic for representation)

The state government had recently revoked the transfer orders of over 70 regional forest officers and ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the transfer. To check irregularities in transfers, the government has directed department heads to use the modules of the Manav Sampada portal regularly to update data of officers/employees of various state government departments, said an officer.

In a letter to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of various government departments, additional chief secretary (chief minister) SP Goel said in 2023, only eight government departments, including basic education, secondary education, dairy development, animal husbandry, fishery, backward class welfare, health and family welfare, irrigation and water resources, used the Manav Sampada portal for merit-based online transfer of officers/employees in the respective departments.

The CM directed that in 2024 all state government departments, except appointments and home department will use Manav Sampada portal for merit-based online transfer of employees. All departments should complete the merit assessment of employees as well as identification of the employees to be transferred by March 31, 2024, he said.