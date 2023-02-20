1,480-m-long ‘chadar’ offered to Shah Jahan’s grave on Urs final day

The three-day annual Urs (death anniversary) of Shah Jahan ended on Sunday with the traditional ‘chadar-poshi’ (offering). The entry to the Taj Mahal remained free for visitors even as a 1,480-meter-long ‘chadar’ was offered to the grave of the Mughal emperor.

“The 1,480-meter-long multi-coloured ‘hindustani satrangi chadar’ was offered by Tahiruddin Tahir on behalf of the Khuddam-e-Roza committee, which organises Urs at the Taj Mahal,” a committee official said.

The festival began on Friday after the gates of the monument were opened at 2 pm and no ticket was required for entry. On other Fridays, the Taj remains closed for maintenance.

The highlight of these three days was the opening of the passage to the basement where the actual graves of Shah Jahan and his wife and empress Mumtaz Mahal are kept. The graves otherwise viewed within the mausoleum of the Taj Mahal are replicas. The gates leading to the graves are opened only during the Urs each year.

“On the first day, the basement was opened and ‘gusl’ (bath) was performed along with other traditional activities. On the second day, sandalwood paste was applied and a ‘qawwali’ organised,” stated Tahir.

Caption ::: ‘Chadar-poshi’ at the Taj Mahal on the final day of the three-day Urs. HT