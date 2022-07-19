15 children report diarrhoea-like symptoms as 3 more pigs found dead in Faizullahganj area

Three more pig deaths were reported on Tuesday in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow. With this, the death count reached 116, informed Satendra Nath, Nagar Nigam inspector. However, residents claimed that five pigs died on Tuesday.

“The spots where the pigs died were cleaned with safety in mind. The dead bodies have been dumped safely in 10ft deep pits by the bank of Gomti. We are using JCBs to dump them so that dogs and birds don’t eat them,” he added.

Several officials, including zonal sanitary officer Ashish Bajpai, visited the spot late Monday night. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh also visited the area on Tuesday. “Even though officials maintain that the sanitation push was in full swing, dead pigs can be seen in various areas of Faizullahganj,” said Mamata Tripathi, resident and president of Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan.

Residents complain of diarrhoea-like symptoms

More than 15 children from different families have complained of having symptoms of diarrhoea in Krishna Lok and Shyam Vihar colonies in the Faizullahganj area. The families of children also complained of vomiting, loose motion and skin rashes all over the body. Several households have started wearing masks in the area, and many have bolted themselves inside their homes. “I have spent more than ₹15000 on my daughter’s health, but nothing has improved. We are unable to sleep at night because of the mosquitoes, which cause deadly diseases like dengue and malaria,” said Jyoti Tiwari.

The illegal colony set up

“Faizullahganj has faced the brunt of backwardness since its inception. Previous governments did nothing to halt the unauthorised development of the colonies. There was also no adequate arrangement for the residents. Residents have been viewed primarily as voters,” said Vivek Sharma of Lucknow Jankalyan Mahasamiti.

“There are multiple colonies in Lucknow which have been illegally set up years ago, and Faizullahganj is one of them. The land was available at a cheap rate with no defined plots or basic amenities. Hence, there is no record of development tax of Faizullahganj area in the revenue record of the government,” said Neeraj Bora, MLA, Lucknow North.

“However, we are committed to the continuous growth of Faizullahganj . We are working on building a drainage system (Nala) and connecting it to each house. We are also striving to connect every house to a water supply, for which we have even written to the government of India,” he added.