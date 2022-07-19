15 children report diarrhoea-like symptoms as 3 more pigs found dead in Faizullahganj area
Three more pig deaths were reported on Tuesday in the Faizullahganj area of Lucknow. With this, the death count reached 116, informed Satendra Nath, Nagar Nigam inspector. However, residents claimed that five pigs died on Tuesday.
“The spots where the pigs died were cleaned with safety in mind. The dead bodies have been dumped safely in 10ft deep pits by the bank of Gomti. We are using JCBs to dump them so that dogs and birds don’t eat them,” he added.
Several officials, including zonal sanitary officer Ashish Bajpai, visited the spot late Monday night. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh also visited the area on Tuesday. “Even though officials maintain that the sanitation push was in full swing, dead pigs can be seen in various areas of Faizullahganj,” said Mamata Tripathi, resident and president of Bal Mahila Sewa Sangathan.
More than 15 children from different families have complained of having symptoms of diarrhoea in Krishna Lok and Shyam Vihar colonies in the Faizullahganj area. The families of children also complained of vomiting, loose motion and skin rashes all over the body. Several households have started wearing masks in the area, and many have bolted themselves inside their homes. “I have spent more than ₹15000 on my daughter’s health, but nothing has improved. We are unable to sleep at night because of the mosquitoes, which cause deadly diseases like dengue and malaria,” said Jyoti Tiwari.
“Faizullahganj has faced the brunt of backwardness since its inception. Previous governments did nothing to halt the unauthorised development of the colonies. There was also no adequate arrangement for the residents. Residents have been viewed primarily as voters,” said Vivek Sharma of Lucknow Jankalyan Mahasamiti.
“There are multiple colonies in Lucknow which have been illegally set up years ago, and Faizullahganj is one of them. The land was available at a cheap rate with no defined plots or basic amenities. Hence, there is no record of development tax of Faizullahganj area in the revenue record of the government,” said Neeraj Bora, MLA, Lucknow North.
“However, we are committed to the continuous growth of Faizullahganj . We are working on building a drainage system (Nala) and connecting it to each house. We are also striving to connect every house to a water supply, for which we have even written to the government of India,” he added.
For seamless DBT, government schools in U.P. to hold parent-teacher meeting next month
With a view to ensuring hassle free Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of money for school uniforms etc, a parent-teacher meeting will be organised in all the 1.33 lakh primary, upper primary, composite and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya schools of the state in August. The basic education department will also give free text-books and workbooks to students in the meeting. The attendance of all the teachers should be ensured in the meeting.
IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Uttar Pradesh between July 20 and 23. Presently the state's rain deficit is pegged at 67%, with the Kaushambi district deficit at 98%. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Mathura, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and adjoining areas from Wednesday morning.
Worker sacked for carrying photos of PM, CM in garbage cart reinstated
AGRA A sanitation worker, who was sacked after a purported video of the worker, Bobby carrying portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart went viral, was on Tuesday reinstated as contractual staff of the Mathura and Vrindavan Nagar Nigam. Many had questioned the action against Bobby and a few organizations of safai karamcharis had warned of an agitation in support of the sanitation worker.
Ayodhya saint stopped from entering LuLu Mall
Controversial saint from Ayodhya Paramhans Das was taken into preventive custody by police when Paramhans Das reached LuLu Mall on Tuesday to perform puja and 'purify' the area where people had allegedly offered namaz on July 12. “As I am wearing saffron clothes, cops didn't allow me to enter the mall,” Paramhans Das later alleged. Das, however, refused to do so. In Ayodhya too, Das has always been in news for one reason or another.
Dadri Land acquisition: HC asks state government to take action against erring officers
The Allahabad high court has directed the state government to take action against the erring officials allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹100 crore of government money in the name of land acquisition compensation regarding land in Dadri tehsil of Greater Noida. The bench comprising Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Sadhna Rani passed the order in a petition filed by Sach Sewa Samiti.
