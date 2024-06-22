16 IPS transferred in UP: Lucknow, Prayagraj get new police commissioners

As many as 16 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers, including the commissioners of Lucknow and Prayagraj police commissionerate, were transferred by the state government on Friday night. New Lucknow Police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar (sourced)

Lucknow police commissioner SB Shiradkar and Lucknow zone additional director general of police (ADGP), Amrendra Kumar Sengar have swapped their posts while Tarun Gaba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Lucknow Range, is new police commissioner of Prayagraj. He replaces Ramit Sharma, who goes as ADGP, Bareilly zone replacing PC Meena, who has been made chief managing director (CMD) of police housing corporation.

ADG Binod Kumar Singh, who was in waiting since returning from central deputation, has been made ADG cyber crime, Prakash D, who was CMD police housing corporation, has been transferred as ADG railways in place of Jai Narain Singh, who has been shifted as ADG of police training centre, Sitapur.

ADG of UP special security force (UPSSF), LV Antony Dev Kumar has been made ADG crime bureau criminal investigation department (CB-CID) while ADG security Raghubir Lal has been given additional charge of UPSSF. ADG CB-CID, K Satya Narayan has been moved as ADG traffic and road safety. Prashant Kumar II has been made new IGP of Lucknow Range.

Yamuna Prasad is new DCP Gautam Buddha Nagar replacing Vidya Sagar Mishra who goes as new superintendent of police (SP) Rampur replacing Rajesh Dwivedi who is now SP Kumbh Prayagraj.

AMRENDRA SENGAR IS NEW LUCKNOW COMMISSIONER

Amrendra Sengar, the new Lucknow police commissioner, is a 1995 batch IPS officer. Sengar replaced SB Shiradkar, a 1993 batch IPS officer who served successfully as Lucknow police commissioner for over a year.

Sengar would now have the challenge to run the Lucknow police force after long tenure of three police commissioners - Sujeet Pandey, Dhurv Kant Thakur, both 1996 batch IPS officer and SB Shiradkar.

Streamlining the traffic system of the city would be among the major challenges before the new police commissioner as this is one area which has tested previous police commissioners too.