16-yr-old boy dies after falling from zipline in UP’s Firozabad: Police

“Initial information suggests that the breaking of the hook on the calibre of ropeway was the cause of the incident. The body was sent for post mortem and a case was registered. Two of the staff including safety incharge and Chaupati manager were taken in custody for interrogation”, Himanshu Gaurav said.
The deceased student, a class 11 student, was at the amusement park with his family.
A Delhi-based company was contracted for the amusement park at Chaupati. A statement from the company is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.