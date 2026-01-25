18 UP cops win Gallantry medals, state ranks third nationally

Eighteen Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (GM) on the eve of Republic Day 2026, senior officials said on Sunday. With 18 recipients, Uttar Pradesh has ranked third in the country, after Jammu and Kashmir with 33 awards and Maharashtra with 31, in this year’s gallantry honours. Two ASPs, two DSPs among awardees; four get Distinguished Service Medals, 68 honoured for Meritorious Service (Sourced)

The President’s Gallantry Medal is among the highest peacetime decorations conferred on police personnel for acts of exceptional courage, often involving grave personal risk.

The awardees include personnel from various ranks, ranging from constables to senior officers. Among them are two additional superintendents of police (ASP), Vinod Kumar Singh and Rakesh, and two deputy superintendents of police (DSP), Dharmesh Kumar Shahi and Rajanish Kumar Upadhyay.

ASP Vinod Kumar Singh and ASP Rakesh were recognised for leadership and bravery in challenging operations. DSP Dharmesh Kumar Shahi was awarded a First Bar to the GM for a repeat act of bravery, while DSP Rajanish Kumar Upadhyay received the honour for the first time.

Three inspectors, Santosh Kumar, Ameet and Satya Prakash Singh, were also named among the recipients. Inspector Ameet received a First Bar to the Gallantry Medal. Six sub-inspectors, Saurabh Mishra, Atul Chaturvedi, Pradeep Kumar Singh, Yashwant Singh, Jarrar Hussain and Sunil Singh, were honoured. Sub-inspector Yashwant Singh was awarded a First Bar to the GM.

The list also includes four head constables, Kavindra, Baijnath Ram, Manoj Kumar Singh and Sushil Kumar Singh, along with Constable Kunal Malik, for their actions during high-risk duties.

Separately, four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, DSP Harendra Singh Yadav, sub-inspectors Tej Singh Yadav and Piyush Kumar, and head constable Mahendra Pratap Singh, received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

2 IGs among 68 UP cops honoured with MSM

Another 68 police personnel, including 12 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). The awardees include two inspector general-rank officers, Amit Pathak and Akash Kulhary.