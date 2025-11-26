180-metre ‘smiling’ bridge poised to redefine city’s riverfront

is set to welcome a striking new landmark — a 180-metre pedestrian bridge across the Gomti, designed to become a symbol of the state capital’s modern identity. Estimated to cost ₹54 crore, the bridge will connect both sides of the Riverfront near the ADCP office and is envisioned as both a major public attraction and a seamless walkway. At night, the bridge will glow with street lights, bollard lights, and floor illumination outlining its silhouette. Decorative landscaping with flowering plants and small trees will enhance the ambience. (For representation only)

With government approval expected soon, construction is set to begin, paving the way for what could become Lucknow’s next iconic postcard image.

Inspired by Ahmedabad’s Atal Bridge, the project is based on a globally shortlisted architectural design. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) finalised the blueprint after conducting an architectural competition that drew around 25 entries from firms across India. A jury chose the winning concept submitted by Mumbai-based RWAMP Studio, which will define the bridge’s signature look.

LDA vice chairperson Prathamesh Kumar said the new pedestrian bridge is designed around the city’s beloved theme — “Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein hain.” Reflecting this spirit, the structure will feature a distinctive “smiling” form, adding a contemporary touch to the Gomti skyline.

The bridge will be 12 metres wide, offering ample space for walkers. With ramps and platforms, its total length will extend to 380 metres. Supported by 13 piers, it will include 30-metre and 40-metre span plate girders, creating scenic viewing zones over the river. The design uses steel tubular sections, GRC panels, stamped concrete, granite, ACP panels, and tensile roofing for durability and aesthetics.

