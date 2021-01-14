1.85L Covid vaccine doses reach Varanasi, 64k vials reach Kanpur

A consignment of 1.85 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday to be used for the vaccination drive in four divisions spanning 14 districts and a batch of 6,400 vials or 64,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine reached Kanpur on the same day, officials said

In Varanasi, a consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines was sent to the divisional storehouse after arrival, district magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.

Additional director medical and health services, Varanasi division, Dr SK Upadhyay said that the 1.85 lakh doses of vaccines, stored in the warehouse, were meant for the first phase of vaccination drive in the four divisions of Varanasi, Azamgarh, Mirzapur and Prayagraj. These four divisions include 14 districts of eastern UP. Out of these, roughly 20,980 doses of the Covishield vaccine were for Varanasi district alone, said district immunisation officer Dr VS Rai.

Varanasi’s chief medical officer Dr VB Singh confirmed that all arrangements were in place for the first phase of the drive, scheduled at the vaccination centres in Kashi, on January 16.

He added that proper arrangements had been made to maintain the cold chain along with the deployment of security personnel at the vaccine storage centre.

A health officer, who did not wish to be named, said vaccination would be done at 12 centres, including at eight government primary health centres (PHCs), Sir Sunderlal Hospital- BHU, government women’s hospital-Kabir Chaura, Heritage Medical College and the government district hospital here. Hundred people each would be vaccinated at these vaccination centres, said the officer.

The first batch of the Covid-19 vaccines arrived by a special plane at Chakeri airport in Kanpur on Wednesday. As many as 6,400 vials of Covishield, the vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII), were transported in a special vehicle to the storage facility at the Kanshiram trauma centre under tight security.

The vaccination in Kanpur, too, would begin with the first phase on January 16, said district magistrate Alok Tiwari. A total of 1,400 people would get the first vaccine shot at 14 centres in the district on Saturday. In the first phase, the vaccine would be administered to over 20,000 frontline workers in Kanpur over a period of three days — Saturday, Monday and Friday.

Thereafter, the vaccine would be given at 67 centres. Among them, the biggest is the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, where 7,000 people would be given the vaccine. The second dose would be administered after 28 days.

Chief medical officer Dr Anil Mishra said vaccine recipients would be observed for 30 minutes after getting the first shot.

Anyone showing adverse symptoms would be shifted to a hospital. A team of doctors would monitor the person’s health and interact with him/her every three hours.

“The treatment will be free and necessary orders have been issued to this effect,” Mishra said, adding, he expected a total of 22,000 vaccines to be given in Kanpur.

Each vial of vaccine contains 10 doses—each person would get 0.5 ml of the vaccine as the first shot. Each centre, where 100 people would be vaccinated, would be given 100 vials. Once a vial is opened, the doses would have to be given within a period of four hours, sad GK Mishra, additional director, health, Kanpur division.

The batch that arrived on Wednesday would be moved on Thursday to 21 centres where ice-lined refrigerators have been arranged. Apart from the medical college here, the vaccine would be made available to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital ward 3 centre, Kanshiram centre, Dufferin Hospital, UHM Hospital, Gwaltoli Urban Community Health Centre (CHC), Sarsaul, Bhitargaon, Patara, Ghatampur, Kalyanpur, Shivrajpur, Chaubeypur and Bilhaur CHCs.