 19 more audiometry test centres to be set up in state - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / 19 more audiometry test centres to be set up in state

19 more audiometry test centres to be set up in state

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 16, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The National Health Mission(NHM) Uttar Pradesh has initiated formalities to establish 19 new audiometry centres.

In a move to assist individuals in need of hearing disability certificates, all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh are set to have at least one authorised audiometry test centre soon.

For Representation Only (HT File)
For Representation Only (HT File)

The National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has initiated formalities to establish 19 new audiometry centers. While 56 districts previously housed these centres, residents from 19 districts had to travel long distances for tests, leading to prolonged waiting times due to an excess load of patients from other districts.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

With every district having an audiometry centre people in need of certificate and treatment can make easy access within their own district,” said Dr Pankaj Srivastava, senior consultant (ENT) Civil hospital. He added: “Travelling to other district to get tests done often needs a full day time.”

According to senior officials process for starting audiometry centres in 12 district is in final stage and they might start facilitating patients in March and in the remaining districts it will be finalised soon.

While acknowledging the progress, doctors emphasised the importance of deploying audiologists at each audiometry centre, as some centres currently rely on audiological assistants. Long waiting times, often extending to several months, have been reported at certain centres due to patient loads from neighboring districts. The establishment of additional centers is expected to alleviate these queues.

Obtaining a handicapped certificate (for deafness) enhances a candidate’s chances of securing employment under reservation. Jobs reserved under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota necessitate eligibility for the quota.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On