19 more audiometry test centres to be set up in state

In a move to assist individuals in need of hearing disability certificates, all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh are set to have at least one authorised audiometry test centre soon.

The National Health Mission Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has initiated formalities to establish 19 new audiometry centers. While 56 districts previously housed these centres, residents from 19 districts had to travel long distances for tests, leading to prolonged waiting times due to an excess load of patients from other districts.

With every district having an audiometry centre people in need of certificate and treatment can make easy access within their own district,” said Dr Pankaj Srivastava, senior consultant (ENT) Civil hospital. He added: “Travelling to other district to get tests done often needs a full day time.”

According to senior officials process for starting audiometry centres in 12 district is in final stage and they might start facilitating patients in March and in the remaining districts it will be finalised soon.

While acknowledging the progress, doctors emphasised the importance of deploying audiologists at each audiometry centre, as some centres currently rely on audiological assistants. Long waiting times, often extending to several months, have been reported at certain centres due to patient loads from neighboring districts. The establishment of additional centers is expected to alleviate these queues.

Obtaining a handicapped certificate (for deafness) enhances a candidate’s chances of securing employment under reservation. Jobs reserved under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota necessitate eligibility for the quota.