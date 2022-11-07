Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 19-year-old woman accuses two men of kidnapping, raping her

19-year-old woman accuses two men of kidnapping, raping her

Published on Nov 07, 2022

In the FIR lodged with the Gosaiganj police on Saturday, the woman said one Nimesh Verma and his friend held her captive in a house when she had gone to meet one Dharma Devi on October 4, the police said.

For representation only (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 19-year-old woman from Lucknow’s Gosaiganj area has accused two men of raping her and making an objectionable video of her that was uploaded online.

In the FIR lodged with the Gosaiganj police on Saturday, the woman said one Nimesh Verma and his friend held her captive in a house when she had gone to meet one Dharma Devi on October 4, the police said. She alleged that the two accused made a video of the crime and threatened to upload it on social media if she lodged a complaint with the police.

She said the two accused blackmailed her again on October 26, but she refused to succumb to their pressure after which the video was shared over WhatsApp on October 28. She said the two accused shared her video on social media on October 28 with the intent to malign her image.

Police officials said the woman was asked to undergo a medical examination, and further investigation into the issue was going on.

