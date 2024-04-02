A police constable in Lucknow was sent to lines, while another, posted in Chandauli, was suspended for supporting gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari on social media platforms. 2 constables punished for glorifying Mukhtar on social media (File)

A Lucknow police constable posted at Bakshi-ka-Talab (BKT) police station has been sent to lines after he posted a status on his WhatsApp supporting gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday.

The action unfolded after his WhatsApp status was shared online on Sunday.

“As the model code of conduct is in place, the police department has initiated correspondence with the Election Commission to seek approval for the suspension of the constable Faiyaz Khan,” said DCP, North, Abhijeet R. Shanker adding that he has violated the guidelines of the police service manual and has exhibited conduct contrary to disciplinary standards.

The DCP further said that the inspector at BKT police station alerted us about the WhatsApp status after which we initiated investigation. “After the EC gives its approval, we’ll suspend him and pursue the necessary legal measures,” Shanker said.

Colleagues of the policeman, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that he had backed the don and voiced doubts about the official version of Ansari’s death.

Meanwhile, another constable posted in Chandauli district was suspended for calling Mukhtar Ansari a Messiah on his Facebook account page on Sunday night, said police.

As the post went viral, superintendent of police, Chandauli, Anil Kumar suspended him.

According to a senior police officer, constable Aftab Alam, who was posted at reserve police lines, Chandauli, wrote a post on his Facebook account in favour of Mukhtar Ansari and called him a Messiah. Action was taken against him as the post went viral.

Additional superintendent of police, Chandauli, Vinay Kumar Singh said that the constable wrote an objectionable post on his Facebook account page which is clear violation of Uttar Pradesh Police social media policy 2023 and Uttar Pradesh Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1956. In view of that, the constable has been suspended by superintendent of police and proceedings of departmental action have been started against him, said Singh.